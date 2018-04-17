A windy day across the UK with rain spreading southeastward

It will be a windy day across the UK, with gales around exposed parts of the north and west, although these will ease a little through the day.

Outbreaks of rain will spread slowly southeastwards, mainly affecting northern and western England as well as Wales through the afternoon.

To the north of this it will turn brighter with heavy, blustery showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Further south it will remain dry, with the best of the sunshine across the far southeast, where it will feel warm with a top temperature of 19 Celsius (66F).