'Denial is no good' - MP Luciana Berger's stirring anti-Semitism speech gets applause in the Commons

A Labour MP earned herself applause in the House of Commons after delivering a stirring speech calling for the eradication of anti-Semitism.

Luciana Berger called on the Labour leadership to expel those with anti-Semitic views and recalled years of personal abuse suffered by both her and her family.

Ms Berger also criticised those who attacked her and other MPs for speaking out about anti-Semitism but claim to be both party members and supporters of Jeremy Corbyn.

The Liverpool Wavertree representative was one of a number of MPs to debate the issue of anti-Semitism in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

It comes after Labour found itself in a growing row over alleged anti-Semitism within the party in recent weeks.