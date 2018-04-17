Half of millennials face renting in their 40s and a third could be 'retiree renters', report finds

Up to half of the millennial generation could still be renting in their 40s and a third could be "retiree renters", a report warns.

Radical reform is needed to make the private rental sector fit for raising children and retirement "because a generation of young people face the prospect of never owning their own home," The Resolution Foundation has found.

The Foundation found that if Britain continues the "weak pattern" of home ownership growth, up to half of millennials born between 1981 and 2000 could be renting either privately or in the social rented sector in their 40s, and a third could still be renting by the time they claim their pensions.

Private renting has grown rapidly in recent decades and policy has failed to catch up with the fact that bringing up children in the private rental sector has become mainstream.

At age 30, four in 10 millennials rent privately, double the rate at the same age for generation X - the generation above millennials - and four times that for baby boomers born in the 20 years after the end of the Second World War.