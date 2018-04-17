Legal & General ups pressure on companies over gender balance

UK stock market giant Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has upped pressure on companies to improve gender balance on corporate boards.

Legal & General, who manage around £1 trillion assets, will vote against chairs of the UK's 350 largest public companies if their boards are not at least 25% female.

LGIM's efforts to encourage change in the markets in which it invests focuses on improving diversity on boards and nomination committees.

In 2017, the company voted against 215 UK pay deals - a 40% increase on the previous year, as well as opposing 37 board chairs due to poor diversity.

It has also written to many CEO's around the world, setting out strategies to address these issues and detailing the improvements they expect to see in their companies.