- ITV Report
-
One dead after plane engine ‘explodes’ at 30,000 feet
One person has been killed and several injured after a US passenger plane’s engine exploded at 30,000 feet.
The Southwest Airlines plane from New York to Dallas had 149 people on board and made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
Passengers were required to breathe through oxygen masks and adopt a brace position for impact.
Passenger Marty Martinez posted on Facebook Live while wearing an oxygen mask.
National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt has said one person was killed. Seven other people were treated for minor injuries, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel confirmed.
Thiel said passengers did "some pretty amazing things under some pretty difficult circumstances".
The father of a female passenger told NBC Philadelphia that a woman had been “partially sucked out of the plane" but then pulled back by other passengers.
Another passenger on the flight named Amanda Bourman said “everybody was crying and upset… you had a few passengers that were very strong, and they kept yelling to people, you know, 'It's OK! We're going to do this!'"
More reaction has been posted on social media.
The incident becomes the first passenger death in an accident involving a US airline since 2009.