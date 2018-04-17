Prince Andrew's own pitch for the Commonwealth post-Brexit

Entrepreneurs from more than 40 Commonwealth countries pitched their ideas. Credit: ITV

The UK decision to leave the European Union has been much discussed and endlessly debated since the vote in 2016, and never would you expect a member of the Royal Family to tread into such a politically sensitive space. But in many ways, the Commonwealth summit, hosted by the Queen this week in London, is a reminder - to Brexiteers and Remainers alike - that there is a bloc of countries, with a common language and legal system which could become an important catalyst for both trade and growth after Brexit. As I was sitting in the audience of a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style event last night watching the Duke of York host entrepreneurs and business leaders from across Africa, Asia and the Caribbean, it struck me that the Commonwealth does present post-Brexit Britain with some distinct advantages. With 2.4 billion people the opportunities are obvious. The bigger question, perhaps, is whether those opportunities can offset the inevitable uncertainty for businesses as we untie ourselves from the EU.

The event, called ‘Pitch @ Palace’, has been running since 2014 by the Duke of York. Credit: ITV

But in St James Palace, against a blue stage with a podium and a couple of Guardsmen with bearskin caps (more on them later) I watched entrepreneurs from more than 40 Commonwealth countries pitch their ideas to a room of financiers and government ministers from a similarly diverse range of member states. The event, called ‘Pitch @ Palace’, has been running since 2014 and was the brainchild of the Duke of York. Prince Andrew, once a trade envoy for the UK, now spends a lot of his time supporting start-up businesses and helping young entrepreneurs. The ‘Pitch @ Palace’ idea is a simple one: come to a palace (or another big space), pitch your plan, ask for help/money/advice, and those in the room promise to make one follow up action with one or more of the entrepreneurs. It has been very successful in the UK and the idea has been exported to the UAE, China, Mexico and Singapore. Unsurprisingly, this week’s Pitch event was the Commonwealth edition. And Prince Andrew’s family know how much this project means to him. Last night, his former wife, the Duchess of York, was there chatting to some of the bright minds behind the businesses.

