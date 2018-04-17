Real pay is growing again but may remain stuck in first gear

The Office for National Statistics has called it: average earnings have outstripped inflation for the first time in a year.

The squeeze on living standards, reignited by Britain's vote to leave the EU is over.

According to the ONS, real pay grew by 0.2% in the three months to February, set against it's preferred measure of inflation (CPIH), which includes housing costs.

And that’s not the only reason to celebrate. There are a record number in work, unemployment is extremely low and job centres are swamped with an unprecedented number of vacancies.

There is ongoing pressure to companies to continue paying more but Matt Whittaker, the deputy director of the Resolution Foundation, believes pay growth will remain subdued by historic standards.

"2018 will be much easier, a much happier year than 2017," he told ITV News.

"But I don't think we'll see pay growth return to the sorts of levels we took for granted before 2008".