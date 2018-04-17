Real pay is growing again but may remain stuck in first gear
The Office for National Statistics has called it: average earnings have outstripped inflation for the first time in a year.
The squeeze on living standards, reignited by Britain's vote to leave the EU is over.
According to the ONS, real pay grew by 0.2% in the three months to February, set against it's preferred measure of inflation (CPIH), which includes housing costs.
And that’s not the only reason to celebrate. There are a record number in work, unemployment is extremely low and job centres are swamped with an unprecedented number of vacancies.
There is ongoing pressure to companies to continue paying more but Matt Whittaker, the deputy director of the Resolution Foundation, believes pay growth will remain subdued by historic standards.
"2018 will be much easier, a much happier year than 2017," he told ITV News.
"But I don't think we'll see pay growth return to the sorts of levels we took for granted before 2008".
The Resolution Foundation also calculates that while average weekly earning are growing again, when you adjust for inflation, the average worker is worse off today's than they were a decade ago, to the substantial tune of £750 a year.
There's no doubt that Britain’s decision to leave the EU caused a slump in the pound which triggered the latest wave of prices rises but Brexit is not the only reason living standards have been under pressure.
Modest levels of inflation, by historic standards, have caused significant financial hardship because, since the financial, pay growth has been consistently feeble.
Quite why isn't clear but there’s general agreement that only by improving productivity - which has also been weak since 2008 - will pay settlements improve.
There are more of us in work then ever before, we are working harder than ever before but we are not producing enough to match the hours we work.