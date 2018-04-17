Spring has sprung (at last)

We’re on the verge of the warmest weather of the year so far - and it’s about time. Finally highs in excess of 20C across inland areas of of the breeze. Cloud will cap the temperatures tonight leaving a milder night than recent weeks - values we’d normally see by day rather than night this time of year. After a grey start in places, cheering up as we draw in drier air from the continent and the cloud it nibbled away. Brighter with more sunshine developing and feeling warmer than today as the breeze eases with highs of 23-25C across inland south eastern and East Anglian spots. A similar set up on Thursday with temperatures up a notch.