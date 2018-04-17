Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores next month for staff training after 'racist' arrest

Starbucks will close all 8,000 of its US company-owned stores next month to conduct racial-bias education, it announced Tuesday.

The coffee giant is to shutter its shops on the afternoon of 29 May to train all 175,000 of its employees after two African American men were arrested while waiting at a Philadelphia outlet last Thursday.

Police were called to the store after the men refused to leave after being denied use of the café’s bathroom by staff because they hadn't bought anything.

Their arrest took place while they waited for a friend.