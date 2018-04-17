'Startling' number of police officers showing signs of depression

Macleod believes the root causes of pressures felt by visible and specialist officers need to be addressed and number of counselling sessions available is inadequate.

Cutbacks in the police welfare departments has impacted on forces to provide sufficient support and wellbeing resources to staff, resulting in some counselling sessions being outsourced, according to Calum Macleod.

The excessive workload placed upon police officers has resulted in eight out of 10 displaying signs of depression or anxiety, the chairman of the Police Federation has warned.

It comes after Freedom of Information requests by the Press Association revealed that, in some forces, frontline officers in England and Wales were owed one week worth of rest days.

Mr Macleod told the Press Association: "The conversation around mental health in policing has become greater in recent years. There is a recognition that police officers are human, that they can be broken and that their mental health is an issue.

"What we're seeing is eight out of 10 officers, in a recent survey, have come back and said they are feeling symptoms of anxiety or depression.

"That is a very startling figure when you look at the amount of police officers in the UK. They need to recuperate to provide the best possible service to the public.

"If officers aren't feeling refreshed and having rest between their shift patterns, what you find is that the situation of their mental health is exasperated."

A reduction in a number of officers on the street has "significant impacts upon the public" and resulted extra workload for members of police forces. Around 21,500 fewer officers are on the streets now, than nine years ago, he said.

He said that although measures were being put in place to help officers suffering from poor mental health, it didn't "take away from the fact that the root cause of this is that they are doing too much, with not enough support, with not enough rest".

"What you found at the beginning of the austerity measures is that police forces' welfare departments were cut back. So the ability for forces to provide support for officers going through any medical incident was diminished," he said.

"So the voice was having to be filled - through the NHS. The NHS waiting lists are quite big and you just end up in a vicious cycle."