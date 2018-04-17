Chemical weapons inspectors to be allowed to visit site of Syria attack

Chemical weapons inspectors are expected to be allowed to visit the site of the alleged gas attack in Syria on Wednesday.

It comes after Russia was accused of preventing inspectors for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) reaching the site where 75 people were thought to have died in the rebel-held town of Douma.

But Russian officials at OPCW headquarters in The Hague have said arrangements are being made for the inspectors to travel to the site.

However, there are fears in Western capitals that - more than a week on - much of the evidence of what happened on April 7 will no longer be there.

Meanwhile MPs are to stage a second emergency debate in the space of 24 hours over Britain's role in missile strikes on Syria's chemical warfare facilities.

Commons Speaker John Bercow granted Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a debate to consider the rights of Parliament to debate and approve military action by British forces overseas. The session is expected to begin on Tuesday afternoon.