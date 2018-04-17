Wages grow above inflation for first time in almost a year

Average earnings has increased by 2.8% in the three months to February, which is above inflation for the first time in almost a year, official figures show.

The latest Consumer Price Index inflation figure is 2.7% and is expected to remain unchanged when new figures are published on Wednesday, signalling an end to the squeeze on earnings.

Employment increased by 55,000 in the quarter to February to 32.2 million, the highest figure since records began in 1971, giving a record rate of 75.4%.

Unemployment in the same period fell by 16,000 to 1.42 million - the jobless rate of 4.2% is the lowest since 1975.

Matt Hughes, senior ONS statistician, said: "The labour market continues to be strong and, for the first time in almost a year, earnings have grown slightly after inflation has been taken into account."

The number of people classed as economically inactive, including students, those on long-term sick leave, on early retirement, or who have given up looking for work, fell by 2,000 to 8.7 million in the latest quarter.