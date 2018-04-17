Theresa May to meet Caribbean leaders over 'appalling' treatment of Windrush generation

The Windrush generation were invited to help rebuild the UK after World War II. Credit: PA

Theresa May is to meet Caribbean leaders after ministers apologised for the Government's "appalling" treatment of the so-called Windrush generation. Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced on Monday she was setting up a new taskforce to speed up the regularisation of the immigration status of people who arrived in the UK as long ago as the 1940s. The move came amid growing anger that people who had lived in Britain since they were schoolchildren were now being denied access to healthcare and threatened with deportation due to UK paperwork issues. Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes told ITV News there were some "horrendous situations" which had seen some members of the Windrush generation wrongly deported.

Downing Street insisted no one with a right to be in the country would be made to leave and the prime minister will seek to offer further reassurances when she meets Caribbean leaders in the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in London on Tuesday. In the Commons on Monday, Ms Rudd acknowledged the Home Office had become "too concerned with policy and strategy" at the expense of the individual. "I do not want any of the Commonwealth citizens who are here legally to be impacted in the way they have," she told MPs. "Frankly, some of the ways they have been treated has been wrong, has been appalling and I am sorry."