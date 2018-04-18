- ITV Report
A largely warm sunny day in the south, cloudier in the north with some light rain in the Northwest.
A largely fine and settled day with increasing amounts of sunshine, especially in the south. Further north and west it'll be somewhat cloudier with some rain, however this will improve come the end of the day. Temperatures are warm for the time of year and could reach 24C.
Tonight the cloud cover will continue to break up in the north, with starry skies across southern areas. Temperatures will remain mild overnight setting us up for another warm day tomorrow.