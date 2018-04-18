BBC reporter who broke story about search on Sir Cliff Richard's home guessed star's name after 'sexuality rumours'

The BBC reporter who broke the story of Sir Cliff Richard's home being searched by police has told a High Court judge he guessed the singer's identity after "rumours" he had heard "about his sexuality".

Dan Johnson said he made the guess after a contact told him police were looking at "just one more major figure" following an allegation of sexual assault.

Sir Cliff has sued the BBC over coverage of the South Yorkshire Police search, which was staged after a sex assault allegation in August 2014 and wants damages at "top end" of the scale.

He has told a judge that the coverage was a"very serious invasion" of his privacy.

The BBC disputes his claims.

Bosses say coverage of the apartment search in Sunningdale, Berkshire, was accurate and in good faith.

Mr Johnson told the court of how he spoke to a "contact" in June 2014 and that they had talked about high-profile cases involving celebrities.