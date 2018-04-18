Donald Trump confirms CIA boss Mike Pompeo has met Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump has confirmed that CIA director Mike Pompeo has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The US president tweeted to confirm reports that a meeting had taken place. “Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed,” tweeted the president. “Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!”

Mr Trump, who has been hosting Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe at his Florida estate, earlier said five locations were under consideration for the meeting, which was scheduled to take place by early June. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr Trump and Mr Kim had not spoken directly.

