Are emojis behind deteriorating ability to speak English?

Video report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith

Emoji is the fastest-growing language in history - and it is ruining English language skills because young people rely on them to communicate, research by YouTube has revealed. Nearly a third of British adults asked by the video sharing website said they believed there had been a decline in the correct use of English. Of the 2,000 people aged 16 to 65 they surveyed, 94% agreed with the statement, with four out of five saying young people were the worst culprits.

Maybe don't go overboard on the emojis when typing a message. Credit: PA

Young people's reliance on the picture characters is so high that emoji are used six billion times a day But education experts have warned this reliance on emojis could be to the detriment of a broad vocabulary. An English teacher at Shawlands Academy in Glasgow, Craig McClure, says he's starting to see the effects in his classroom. "They might struggle to describe how someone might laugh uproariously, for example, or how they might describe someone who is crying with laughter because for them the shorthand is to use a emoji."

The emoji movie was a big hit when it was released last year. Credit: PA