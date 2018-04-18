Fairground horror bouncy castle packed into trailer before police arrived, court told

A bouncy castle that blew across a fairground with a little girl inside it was packed into a trailer before police arrived, a court heard. Seven-year-old Summer Grant was rescued from the inflatable after it hit a tree and came to rest against a fence, but died of her injuries in hospital, a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court was told. Fairground worker William Thurston, 29, and his wife Shelby Thurston, 26, both deny manslaughter by gross negligence and a health and safety offence following the incident at Harlow Town Park in Essex.

Prosecutors say that the Thurtons, of Whitecross Road, Wilburton, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, failed to ensure that the bouncy castle was “adequately anchored” to the ground and failed to monitor weather conditions to ensure it was safe to use on Easter Saturday in 2016. Kyle Ramm said in a witness statement that he saw the bouncy castle “flipping and spinning” down the hill towards him as he spoke to his colleague Karen Hughes at Pets’ Corner city farm, where they both work, at the edge of Harlow Town Park. “Suddenly Karen said ‘oh my God’ and pointed in the direction of the fair,” said Mr Ramm. “When I looked I saw a yellow dome-style bouncy castle blowing down the hill. “It was flipping and spinning as it bounced, at least the height of an adult down the hill towards our sheep paddock.” He said it hit a fence and a tree “with some force as it had snapped a branch”. “I could see there were people from the fair chasing after it,” he said. “One of them unzipped the castle before going in and coming out with a young girl.

