George W Bush pays touching tribute to mother Barbara Bush after her death aged 92

Former US president George W Bush has paid a touching tribute to his mother and "fabulous first lady" Barbara Bush after she died aged 92.

In a statement, Mr Bush called his mother "a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love and literacy to millions".

He said she "kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end".

When speaking on behalf of his family, the 43rd president said the family's "souls are settled because we know hers was".