HIV hairdresser Daryll Rowe who deliberately infected men and boasted he was 'riddled' jailed for life

A hairdresser who boasted that he was "riddled" and deliberately tried to infect 10 men with HIV has been given a life sentence, serving a minimum of 12 years.

Daryll Rowe, who is originally from Edinburgh, became the first man in the UK to be found guilty of intentionally spreading the incurable virus after meeting men on gay dating app Grindr.

After his diagnosis in 2015, Rowe had sex with eight men from the dating app in Brighton, East Sussex, before fleeing to the North East and targeting two more victims whilst on the run from police.

The "vegan hippie", who attempted to cure himself using bizarre alternative therapies including drinking his own urine, met men at their homes for sex.

Rowe taunted his victims with harrowing, aggressive texts, telling one he was "riddled", messaging another, "I have HIV. Lol. Whoops!".

The physical and psychological damage led many of his victims to consider suicide.

The 27-year-old was convicted of 10 charges - five of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and five of attempting to do so.