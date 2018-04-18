New blue passports will be printed in France as De La Rue abandons post-Brexit passport appeal

De La Rue has decided that they will not appeal the government's move to choose a Franco-Dutch company to make the new blue post-Brexit passports.

The British firm say they have "considered all options", but that they will not challenge the decision.

They have also announced a hit to earnings, predicting a drop in profits to be in the "low to mid 60s million range".

The £490million contract will be given to rival company Gemalto, which is based in Amsterdam.

The current burgundy passports, which have been issued for the last 30 years, will become blue and gold from October 2019.