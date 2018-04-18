Sir Cliff Richard faced crisis situation following BBC broadcast – lawyer

One of Sir Cliff Richard’s solicitors has told a High Court judge how the singer faced a “crisis situation” following a BBC broadcast of a police search of his home.

Gideon Benaim, who works for law firm Simkins, told Mr Justice Mann how Sir Cliff asked lawyers to take what reasonable steps they could to prevent “consequent damage”.

He said he thought the police investigation would have been shorter if the BBC journalists had not covered events in the way they did.

Sir Cliff has taken legal action against the BBC over coverage of the South Yorkshire Police search of his apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, which was staged after a sex assault allegation in August 2014, and wants damages at “top end” of the scale.

He said the coverage was a “very serious invasion” of his privacy.

The BBC disputes his claims.

Bosses say coverage of the search was accurate and in good faith.