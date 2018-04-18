Advertisement

Surfer lucky to be alive after shark attack in Western Australia

A 41-year-old surfer said he was lucky to escape with just a leg injury after a shark took a chunk out of his surfing board.

Jason Longrass was surfing at Lefthanders beach near Gracetown in Western Australia on Monday when a shark bit his right leg.

Longrass was able to fend off the shark and swim back to shore with his surfboard taking the brunt of the bite.

The shark took a chunk out of the surfer's board. Credit: Channel 7

Earlier that day nearby, a 37-year-old surfer named Alejandro Travaglini was seriously injured by a shark. He was treated by paramedics on the beach before flown 250km to Perth.

A World Surf League event was postponed due to the attacks.

Organisers deployed additional shark-spotting drones and jet-skis when the competition resumed to ensure competitors' safety.

A surfer was last killed by a shark at Gracetown in 2013.