Teenager has narrow escape after being pushed into path of moving bus

A teenager is facing a year in jail after jokingly pushing her friend into the path of a bus in Poland.

The 17-year-old girl escaped with minor bruising but the regional police commander wants to press charges against the girl who pushed her.

She was fined for endangering the life and health of her companion and if police successfully press charges, she could spend a year in prison, if she's found guilty.

Street camera footage released by local police showed the 17-year-old falling onto the road, narrowly missing the wheels of the moving bus last Thursday in the town of Czechowice-Dziedzice.

She quickly gets up and her friend hugs her in an apparent apology.