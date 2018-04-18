End of an era as the Queen's last Royal Corgi is put down

The Queen has been left saddened by the death of her last corgi, Willow, a 14th generation Royal Corgi.

The dog, who was almost 15, was put to sleep at Windsor Castle on Sunday after suffering from cancer, according to the Daily Mail's Richard Kay.

Willows death spells the end of an era for Royal Corgis that was started on the Queen's 18th birthday in 1944 when her parents gifted her Willow's ancestor Susan.

During her reign, she has owned more than 30 corgis, many of them direct descendants of Susan, who was so loved that she accompanied Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.

The Queen still has two dorgis, corgi-dachshund crosses, but stopped breeding Pembroke Welsh corgis in 2015 when it was reported she was scared of tripping over them.