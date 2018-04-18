- ITV Report
TV presenter Dale Winton dies at 62
TV presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, his agent has confirmed.
Winton, the star of Dale's Supermarket Sweep, which ran from 1993 to 2000, passed away at his home on Wednesday.
In a statement, his agent said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.
"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."
No more details around his death have been announced so far.
Many viewed Winton as one of TV's best hosts through the 1990s and 2000s.
He was also well-known for being the face of The National Lottery's In It To Win It between 2002 and 2016.
More recently, the tanned star made a show for Channel 5 called Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive.
Fellow TV stars Davina McCall and Duncan Bannatyne were among the first to pay tribute to Winton.
Long Lost Family host McCall described him as a "sensitive" and "generous soul", while Dragon's Den star Bannatyne labelled Winton a "great entertainer".