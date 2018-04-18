- ITV Report
-
What do Windrush immigrants need to prove they've been living in the UK?
Nearly half-a-million people who left the Caribbean to settle in Britain between 1948 and 1970 have been threatened with deportation as the Home Office did not keep a record of those granted leave to remain.
The inability to prove their resident status in the UK detrimentally affects their right to work as well as access to benefits and services such as the NHS.
- So how do they prove they've been living here?
People who entered the UK before 1 January 1973 are entitled to live here permanently and can apply for official recognition known as the “no-time limit” biometric residence permit.
The application costs £229 and requires the individual to submit a collection of evidence to show they've been living in the UK.
- What evidence does the Home Office recognise?
The Home Office website advises sending "as much information as possible in support of your application to help you build a picture of your life in the UK."
This includes:
- where you went to school
- where you might have studied
- where you have worked
- whether you have family here
- where you have lived while in the UK
Supporting documents could include:
- exam certificates
- employment records
- your National Insurance number
- birth and marriage certificates
- bills and letters