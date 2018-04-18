Windrush landing cards were destroyed by Home Office

Thousands of landing card slips recording the arrival of Windrush generation immigrants into the UK were destroyed by the Home Office in 2010, it has emerged.

The slips provided details of an individual’s date of entry into the UK, but the Home Office said the information had limited use and keeping them could have broken data protection laws.

Labour said their destruction was "truly shocking" and blamed the "fiasco" on the Home Office.

"The Windrush generation have been threatened with deportation because they cannot provide documents, but now we learn that the Home Office destroyed the very records that could have demonstrated their right to remain", shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said.

The Windrush generation were invited to the UK from the Caribbean in the decades following World War II. Many children were included on their parents' passports when they arrived but recent changes to immigration law mean people must have documentation to work, rent a property or access benefits and many now lack the correct paperwork.

On Tuesday, Theresa May apologised to Caribbean leaders over the controversy.