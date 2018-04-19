Cuba government picks bureaucrat Miguel Diaz-Canel as sole candidate to replace Raul Castro

A 57-year-old bureaucrat and right-hand man to outgoing leader Raul Castro is set to take over as Cuba's president, ending six-decades of rule by the Castro family.

Cuba's National Assembly has picked Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez as the sole candidate and voted on his nomination, with official results to be released later on Thursday.

Mr Castro will remain head of the Communist Party, a position that ensures he will remains the most powerful person in Cuba.

But the transition is important nonetheless as it may ensure Cuba's single-party system outlasts the aging revolutionaries who created it.

Raul Castro took power in 2006, took over from his brother Fidel who died, aged 90, in November 2016.

he introduced some modest reforms, including greater freedom for Cuban's to travel, but he failed to tackle the country's ailing economy.