Friend of murdered Molly McLaren warns of social media dangers

Video report by ITV News Presenter Mary Nightingale

A close friend of murder victim Molly McLaren has spoken of the dangers of cyberstalking. Molly's killer used social media to track her down before he stabbed her to death in a frenzied attack at a car park in Kent last year. Amy Lee, who was in contact with Molly in the minutes leading up to her death, told ITV News she wanted more people to be aware of the hidden dangers of social media. "Cyberstalking is completely anonymous and it's hidden, you don't know it's happening, so when you do take that case to the police, they don't know at what point they're picking up your case," she said. "And in Molly's situation it was very close to what eventually happened which is where he snapped.

Amy (right) and Molly met while working together at a clothing store. Credit: ITV News

"He'd been planning that for God knows how long, in complete secrecy, and nobody knew about it, whereas had he had been a physical person that people had seen, maybe we would have been more worried a lot sooner. "People would have raised concerns quicker, and the police maybe would have acted faster or in a different manner, but nobody knew it was happening." Experts say the issue needs urgent tackling. Dr Emma Short, director of the National Centre for Cyberstalking Research (NCCR), said stalking had been profoundly changed by social media.

Dr Emma Short is the director of the National Centre for Cyberstalking Research. Credit: ITV News