Debenhams profits down 84% in 'challenging UK market'

The high street retailer's profits have been hit Credit: PA

Debenhams has reported profits are down 84.6%, with like-for-like sales dropping in a "challenging UK market background". The company has blamed poor weather conditions, including the challenge posed by the Beast from the East, as well as a "disappointing Christmas season". It claimed it was forced to close nearly 100 stores in the final trading week of the 26 week period up to March 3 due to extreme weather. The high street retailer's pre-tax profits for the were £13.5 million, with like-for-like sales down 2.2%.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The "disappointing" festive season was blamed for increasing competitor discounting and ultimately hitting underlying earnings for the UK, which fell 39.3% over the half year. Debenhams is now forecasting its pre-tax profits for full year 2018 will be at the lower end of the current range of forecasts for between £50 million to £61 million.

Extreme weather was partially blamed for the fall in sales Credit: PA