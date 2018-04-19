Debenhams profits plunge nearly 85% after battering by Beast from the East

Debenhams saw its half-year profits plunge nearly 85% after extreme weather brought in by the Beast from the East gouged earnings.

The retailer said its bottom-line pre-tax profits fell from £87.8 million to just £13.5 million over the 26 weeks to March 3, having taken a major hit during the final days of the trading period when bad weather forced Debenhams to temporarily close around 100 stores.

On an underlying basis – having been stripped of £28.7 million in exceptional costs linked to its strategic review and restructuring – pre-tax profits slumped 51.9% to £42.2 million.

That was below analysts’ forecasts, which had placed pre-tax profits at around £44 million.

Debenhams also blamed a “disappointing Christmas season” for increasing competitor discounting and ultimately hitting underlying earnings for the UK, which fell 39.3% over the half-year.