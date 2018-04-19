'Free spirit' Meghan Markle named in Time’s most influential list

Meghan Markle has been described as a “strong, free spirit” who “found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again” by her friend, the actress Priyanka Chopra. Both Ms Markle and Prince Harry, who will wed in Windsor in exactly one month’s time, were named among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2018. Chopra, to accompany the American star’s entry, wrote in the magazine that Ms Markle was an important influencer, who will be a “princess for the people”.

The Indian actress and philanthropist said: “This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. “But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. “People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people.” Chopra wrote of how the compassionate royal bride-to-be cares deeply for the world, adding: “With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. She finished with an address to Ms Markle, saying: “Love always, my friend. Live happily ever after.”

