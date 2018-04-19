Government policy 'without doubt' putting retailers out of business

Debenhams is in the doldrums, yet another established retailer having a shocker.

The department store chain scraped a profit in the six months to March, debt is rising and the finance director has quit after just one year in-post.

As one of Debenhams fashion designers might put it: this is not a good look.

This morning, the company’s share price headed further South.

Christmas was disappointing, the recent snow caused havoc but the management team is clear that the big problem is the upheaval the internet is causing.

“The retail market is changing faster than we expected” explains Debenhams boss, pointing out the ultimate convenience store today is the mobile phone.

Shopping is moving online and at pace. Established retailers suddenly find themselves with more store space than they need and are struggling to adjust.

This morning Debenhams accused the government of making the transition more painful than it needs to be.

Segio Bucher said Business Rates tax is handing an "unfair" competitive advantage to his online rivals.

The former boss of Sainsbury's, Justin King agrees.