Feeling more like summer than spring today. Any cloud across Northern and Western counties will soon give way to sunny skies. Elsewhere, perfect blue skies from the word go and strong April sunshine has lifted temperatures to 28.5 (29 deg) making it the hottest April day for nearly 70yrs. With the potential of it being the hottest April day ever on record.

Coasts will have a cooler breeze and a beautiful evening to come with lots of sunshine.