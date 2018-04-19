Hottest day in April in Britain for nearly 70 years

The Beast from the East is long gone, and it’s official, Britain is now basking in record levels of heat.

Temperatures soared to 27.9C in the London area of Northolt, shortly after midday on Thursday – making it the hottest day in April since 1949.

Four hours later – the 69-year-old record was nearly broken when the temperature reached 29.1C in St James Park, central London – just 0.3C shy of the 29.4C temperature recorded in 1949 in Camden, north London.