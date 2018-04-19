- ITV Report
-
Hottest day in April in Britain for nearly 70 years
The Beast from the East is long gone, and it’s official, Britain is now basking in record levels of heat.
Temperatures soared to 27.9C in the London area of Northolt, shortly after midday on Thursday – making it the hottest day in April since 1949.
Four hours later – the 69-year-old record was nearly broken when the temperature reached 29.1C in St James Park, central London – just 0.3C shy of the 29.4C temperature recorded in 1949 in Camden, north London.
The summery spell is a result of warm air from the Azores, off the coast of Portugal, being dragged up towards the UK.
Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the warm spell, with weekend temperatures dipping slightly before showers on Sunday evening.
Warnings have been given to London Marathon runners amid concerns it could be the hottest race on record.
Temperatures could hit 23C in the capital on Sunday, prompting organisers to add more water, ice and shower stations along the 26.2-mile route.
But, for most of us - the hot weather has been an excuse to flock to the nearest green space and soak in the rays.
And it didn't take people long to start tweeting about the heat.