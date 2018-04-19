How can you protect yourself on social media?

Sharing information about our personal lives is a fundamental part of communicating on social media - so how can you do it without putting yourself, and others, in danger?

Cyber stalkers and scammers rely on people whose innocent and celebratory posts on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram inadvertently reveal more than they intend.

Proud new home owners taking a selfie outside their front door with the number showing?

Posting a photo of your child's first day at school in their new uniform?

Sharing images of your new car (with only one shot including its number plate) to friends including your work colleagues?

In three posts, criminals can join the dots to build a sophisticated picture of the lives we lead.

Here are five key ways to communicate safely on social media: