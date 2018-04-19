Kremlin 'ups cyber campaign against Britain'

A network of Russian trolls is behind a new disinformation campaign about who was responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria and Salisbury, a government source has said.

Social media bots are said to be responsible for a 4,000 percent increase in the spread of ‘lies and disinformation’ according to Whitehall research made public for the first time.

Government analysts say one Twitter account, called @Ian56789, posted around 100 propaganda posts a day during mid-April.

In total, it tweeted 1,300 messages between 7 April and 19 April 2018, reaching 23 million users.

Using the hashtag ‘#FalseFlag’, the account claimed that accusations of chemical weapons attacks in Syria had been falsified.

The account was eventually closed down.

British intelligence agencies fear that Moscow might launch a devastating cyber attack as revenge for the UK blaming Russia for the Salisbury poisoning.