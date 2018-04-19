Nasa's Tess spacecraft embarks on quest to find new planets

Nasa's Tess spacecraft has embarked on a quest to find new worlds around neighbouring stars that could support life.

It rode a SpaceX Falcon rocket through the evening sky, aiming for an orbit stretching all the way to the moon.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (Tess) will scan almost the entire sky for at least two years, staring at the closest, brightest stars in an effort to find and identify any planets around them.

Hundreds of thousands of stars will be scrutinised, with the expectation that thousands of exoplanets – planets outside our own solar system – will be revealed right in our cosmic backyard.

“The sky will become more beautiful, will become more awesome” knowing there are planets orbiting the stars we see twinkling at night, said Nasa’s top science administrator, Thomas Zurbuchen.

Discoveries by Tess and other missions, he noted, will bring us closer to answering questions that have lingered for thousands of years: Does life exist beyond Earth? If so, is it microbial or more advanced?

But Tess will not look for life. It is not designed for that. Rather, it will scout for planets of all sorts, but especially those in the so-called Goldilocks or habitable zone of a star: an orbit where temperatures are neither too cold nor too hot, but just right for life-nourishing water.