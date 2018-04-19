Police officer narrowly escapes as Texas house explodes in front of him

A police officer narrowly escaped injury and possibly even death after a house exploded just yards in front of him.

Dashcam footage released by police in Texas shows the officer approach the building as it explodes and becomes engulfed in flames.

The blast, which happened on April 7, happened after a driver had slammed into a gas pipe when his brakes failed.

As the officer walked towards the driver, gas had built up in the home before igniting, sending him and his colleague scrambling for cover.