Rumours: Vieira to take over at Arsenal and Liverpool want Wolves' Neves

Tottenham are still interested Demarai Gray. Spurs wanted to sign Gray last summer but the Foxes refused to consider offers for the England Under-21 captain. (ESPN)

Manchester United's Anthony Martial could be on his way out of the club in the summer with Juventus and Lyon interested. (Sun)

Current New York City boss Patrick Vieira is in the frame to replace Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as Gunners manager. (Mail)

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri with the Italian first choice to replace Antonio Conte in the summer. (Mail)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' 21-year-old midfielder Ruben Neves is a summer target for Liverpool. (Talksport)

Jorginho is a target for Manchester United this summer with Jose Mourinho hoping to replace Paul Pogba with the Napoli midfielder. (Independent)