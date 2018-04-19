Russian airport CCTV shows Yulia Skripal boarding plane days before poisoning

CCTV footage has emerged of poisoned Yulia Skripal's last moments on Russian soil before she flew to Britain.

The images show Skripal getting out of a taxi and boarding a UK-bound plane just days before she and her father, ex-spy Sergei Skripal, were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

Russia's Investigative Committee claim that no traces of poison were found before she left the country.

Yulia, who lives in Moscow, was visiting her father in Salisbury when she fell ill from coming into contact with the substance.