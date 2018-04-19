Save the Children’s international chairman Sir Alan Parker quits

Save the Children’s international chairman has resigned amid what he described as the “complex mix of challenges” facing the charity sector. Sir Alan Parker said he believed a change was needed, leading him to step down from his role eight months before his 10-year term was due to end. Sir Alan, who has also quit the boards of Save the Children Association and Save the Children International, acknowledged that the charity’s UK arm had dealt with some “unacceptable workplace behaviour”. The charity apologised earlier this year to women employees who complained of inappropriate behaviour by its former chief executive Justin Forsyth.

A leaked 2015 report from the charity suggested that Sir Alan’s “very close” relationship with Mr Forsyth, who left the charity in 2016, may have affected how he responded to complaints. Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered MP Jo Cox, also admitted that he made “mistakes” and behaved in a way that caused some women “hurt and offence” when he was working at the charity. In his resignation letter Sir Alan told colleagues: “In Save the Children UK we dealt with some unacceptable workplace behaviour, involving harassment, in our head office in Farringdon in 2012 and 2015. “The process around Brendan Cox involved a disciplinary panel, including Trustees and an independent QC. The processes around Justin Forsyth were handled by HR and senior Trustees, and were reviewed by an independent law firm.” He said he would work to assist “in any way I can” with a further review of the issues which is being undertaken by the Charity Commission.

