Hottest April day on record with highs of 29C

With temperatures peaking at 29C today, it is the hottest April day for nearly 70 years.

We keep the perfect blue skies and strong April sunshine into tomorrow, with temperatures way above average for this time of year once more.

After a remarkably mild night ahead, another fine, sunny, hot day tomorrow with highs of 27C or 28C.

The coast will be a touch fresher in a cool sea breeze.

Northern counties will see temperatures slide a few degrees, but plenty of sunshine here too.