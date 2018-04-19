Tears of joy as first Windrush immigrants given British citizenship

Two of the first Windrush immigrants to be granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK have spoken of their joy at getting official papers from the Home Office.

Threatened with deportation, Sonia Williams and Glenda Caesar have been trying to get their residence in the UK recognised for over 20 years.

"I'm a British citizen now," Glenda Caesar proudly told ITV News.

"I started crying...I've been holding it in for so long that I couldn't hold it in for any longer," she said.

Ms Caesar lost her job of 16 years with the NHS after being unable to provide the right documentation.