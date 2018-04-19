Donald Trump warns unless North Korea summit is ‘fruitful’ he will pull out

President Donald Trump has said that although he is looking ahead optimistically to a historic summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un he could still pull out if he feels the meeting is “not going to be fruitful”.

Mr Trump said that CIA director Mike Pompeo and Mr Kim "got along really well" in their recent secret meeting, remarking that "we’ve never been in a position like this" to address worldwide concerns over North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

But speaking alongside Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, after the allies met at Mr Trump’s Florida resort, he made clear that he would still be ready to pull the plug on what is being billed as an extraordinary meeting between the leaders of longtime adversaries.

“If I think that if it’s a meeting that is not going to be fruitful we’re not going to go. If the meeting when I’m there is not fruitful I will respectfully leave the meeting,” Mr Trump told a news conference.

He also said that a US-led “maximum pressure” campaign of tough economic sanctions on North Korea would continue until the isolated nation “denuclearises.”

Mr Abe echoed the sentiment.

“Just because North Korea is responding to dialogue, there should be no reward. Maximum pressure should be maintained,” the Japanese prime minister said.