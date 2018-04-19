UN probe of Syria chemical attack site stalls after gunmen fire on inspection team

A UN team visiting the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria have come under fire, delaying a fact-finding mission to the area and heightening fears that crucial evidence could be tampered with.

The team visiting Douma retreated to their base in Damascus after unidentified gunmen shot at them, according to Ahmet Uzumcu, the head of the international chemical weapons watchdog.

Inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have been waiting since Saturday to visit Douma, the site of the alleged April 7 attack.

They were blocked by the Syrian government and its ally, Russia, on Monday, which control Douma, and on Tuesday the advance security team from the UN came under fire.

A Syrian security employee was slightly wounded in the crossfire on Tuesday, the Russian military said, but no Russian servicemen were at the site of the attack.