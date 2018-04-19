Warmest April day in decades forecast with temperatures set to hit 28C

Temperatures could soar to 28C (82F) in some parts on Thursday, making it the warmest April day in nearly 70 years.

The South East will enjoy the best of the weather, while most of England and Wales should see the temperature rise into at least the low 20s, the Met Office said.

Conditions will be mild across the UK, with Northern Ireland likely to push 19C (66F) in some parts and a peak of 20C (68F) possible in Aberdeenshire in Scotland, the forecaster said.

The hot weather far surpasses the average maximum temperature for April, which sits at 11.4C (53F).