Acid attacker who severely injured aspiring model and cousin jailed for 16 years

The cousins had “no previous dealings” with their attacker and Judge Sheelagh Canavan previously described the assault as “somewhat random”.

John Tomlin, 25, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday to 16 years imprisonment with a four year extended licence.

Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar suffered horrific injuries to their faces and bodies in the unprovoked attack on Ms Khan’s 21st birthday in Beckton, east London.

A man who hurled acid through a car window at an aspiring model and her cousin has been jailed for 16 years.

Both victims and their families were in court as the sentence was passed.

Tomlin, who sat in the dock wearing a blue tracksuit and large silver crucifix, did not show any emotion during the hearing.

Judge Canavan said: “No sentence I impose can ever give back to the victims what you took from them on June 21.

“The court can only hope that in time and with help they can begin to put the consequences of your unprovoked attack behind them. It is undoubtedly a life’s work.”

Tomlin hurled acid through both front windows of the Renault Clio as it was pulled up on Tollgate Road at 9.13am on Wednesday June 21 2017.

He was seen on CCTV chasing after the car and emptying the bottle of acid over Mr Muhktar as he sped away.

Witnesses described seeing the victims “jumping around as if they were on fire” in the road as their clothing “literally melted off them on to the ground”.

Judge Canavan described their injuries as “dreadful and life changing”.

She added: “It is becoming all too common an occurrence on our streets that members of the public are pouring water over people who have had acid thrown over them, as if this is some sort of fashionable assault that is being carried out.”

Tomlin, of Colman Road, Canning Town, was arrested after handing himself in to the police a month later and said in interview that he was “hearing voices in my head”.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of intending to cause grievous bodily harm on the first day of his trial in November 2017.

He has been diagnosed as emotionally unstable with a personality disorder and has a number of previous convictions, including violent offences, robbery, burglaries and theft, the court heard.

Both victims read statements to the court about the devastating impact their injuries have had on their lives.