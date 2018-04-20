Alarm grew in inner circle as Prince’s health waned, new documents show

Some of Prince’s closest confidants had grown increasingly alarmed about his health in the days before he died and tried to get him help as they realised he had an opioid addiction, according to newly-released investigative documents. Yet none were able to give investigators the insight they needed to determine where the musician got the fentanyl that killed him, the documents said. Just ahead of this weekend’s two-year anniversary of Prince’s death, prosecutors announced they would file no criminal charges in the case and the state investigation was closed.

“My focus was lasered in on trying to find out who provided that fentanyl, and we just don’t know where he got it,” said Carver County attorney Mark Metz. “We may never know. It’s pretty clear from the evidence that he did not know, and the people around him didn’t know, that he was taking fentanyl.” Metz said Prince had suffered from pain for years and probably believed he was taking a common painkiller. Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in a lift at his Paisley Park studio compound on April 21, 2016. His death sparked a national outpouring of grief and prompted a joint investigation by Carver County and federal authorities.

Prince Death Investigation Credit: Carver County attorney Mark Metz, right, said no criminal charges would be brought (Jim Mone/AP)

A post mortem examination found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin. The investigative materials, including documents , photos and videos, were posted online on Thursday. Several images show the music superstar’s body on the floor of his Paisley Park estate, near a lift. The documents include interviews with Prince’s inner circle. They included longtime friend and bodyguard Kirk Johnson, who told investigators that he had noticed Prince “looking just a little frail,” but said he did not realise he had an opioid addiction until he passed out on a plane a week before he died. “It started to all make sense though, just his behaviour sometimes and change of mood, and I’m like, oh this is what, I think this is what’s going on. “That’s why I took the initiative and said let’s go to my doctor because you haven’t been to the doctor, let’s check it all out,” Johnson said, according to a transcript of an interview with investigators.

Prince-Death Investigation Credit: A post mortem found Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl (John Shearer/Invision/AP)